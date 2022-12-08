Dr. Lauren Ventola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Ventola, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Ventola, MD
Dr. Lauren Ventola, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from St. George's University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Ventola's Office Locations
Centennial Thoracic Surgical Associates - Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 215, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7803
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Omg!!! Top of the line...great bedside manners and an overall awesome person...wished I could rate with more stars..
About Dr. Lauren Ventola, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1821431693
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- St. George's University - School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ventola accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
