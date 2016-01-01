Dr. Lauren Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Weaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Weaver, MD
Dr. Lauren Weaver, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Weaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Weaver's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Primary Care Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5376
-
2
West Side Pediatrics Associates21 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 342-6867
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?
About Dr. Lauren Weaver, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1356603146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.