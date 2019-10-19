Dr. Weissmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Weissmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Weissmann, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Weissmann works at
Locations
-
1
South Jersey Fertility Center400 Lippincott Dr Ste 130, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissmann?
Dr. W is the absolute best! She’s extremely professional and compassionate while realistic about expectations.
About Dr. Lauren Weissmann, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 16 years of experience
- English, French and German
- Female
- 1821217191
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissmann works at
Dr. Weissmann speaks French and German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.