Dr. Lauren Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Wells, MD
Dr. Lauren Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
Dallas Office1311 N WASHINGTON AVE, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 824-2563
Magnolia Ob/gyn3600 Gaston Ave Ste 601, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 377-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was satisfied with my visit with Dr Lauren Wells she was very helpful with my questions & very professional I AM/ was very happy with my overall visit/visits with her would recommend her to friends or family..
About Dr. Lauren Wells, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851534374
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center In Dallas
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Michigan State University
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
