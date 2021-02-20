Overview of Dr. Lauren Wells, MD

Dr. Lauren Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Carter Hays Martin & Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.