Overview of Dr. Lauren Witmer, DO

Dr. Lauren Witmer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Witmer works at Lancaster General Wmn and Babies Hosp in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colporrhaphy, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.