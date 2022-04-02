Overview of Dr. Lauren Wong, MD

Dr. Lauren Wong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Wong works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.