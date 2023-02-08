Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaretsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD
Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Zaretsky's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was sick with a sinus infection for 5 weeks. My primary advised me to see ENT specialist. I was hesitant to make such a long trip to Port Jefferson Station, but MD listened to my needs. Within 5 days was feeling much better. Thank you again so much
About Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700867546
Education & Certifications
- L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
