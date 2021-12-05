See All Podiatric Surgeons in Margate, FL
Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Margate, FL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM

Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Zipes works at Zipes Podiatry, Margate, FL in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zipes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zipes Podiatry PA
    5432 W Sample Rd, Margate, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 979-9795

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zipes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zipes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zipes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zipes works at Zipes Podiatry, Margate, FL in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zipes’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zipes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zipes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

