Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zipes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM
Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Zipes works at
Dr. Zipes' Office Locations
-
1
Zipes Podiatry PA5432 W Sample Rd, Margate, FL 33073 Directions (954) 979-9795
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zipes?
Dr. Zipes was abe to take me in immediately and take care of my isssue. Her staff was very friendly, polite and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Zipes! More Details
About Dr. Lauren Zipes, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578819165
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zipes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zipes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zipes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zipes works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zipes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zipes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.