Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD
Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Harris Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery of Asheville2 Walden Ridge Dr Ste 20B, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 490-0118Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Harris Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Arnold to have ruptured implants removed he explained everything was very kind and caring After seeing many pictures of breast on the Internet after surgery I know I picked the right surgeon he learned his craft Well he did a Great job can hardly see any Stitches and it’s only been three weeks. When I had a question and called his office I didn’t even leave a message It was after hours he returned the call in half an hour Now I found that amazing!!!
About Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Microsurgery Research Center, St Vincents Hosp, Melbourne, Australia|St. Vincentâ€™s Hospital (Melbourne, Australia)
- Lahey Clinic Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital, New York
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
