Dr. Laurence Bower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Bower, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Bower, MD
Dr. Laurence Bower, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Dr. Bower works at
Dr. Bower's Office Locations
-
1
New Braunfels Cardiology19b Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 606-9142
-
2
Laurence R. Bower III MD128 W Bandera Rd Ste 4, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 331-0610
-
3
Bob Bower, M.D. - Adult Neurology66 Gruene Park Dr Ste 205, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 331-0125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bower?
He was friendly and kind. He took time to answer my questions.
About Dr. Laurence Bower, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1659478303
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bower works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.