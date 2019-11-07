See All Neurologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Laurence Bower, MD

Neurology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laurence Bower, MD

Dr. Laurence Bower, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.

Dr. Bower works at Neurology Clinic Central Texas in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bower's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Braunfels Cardiology
    19b Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 606-9142
  2. 2
    Laurence R. Bower III MD
    128 W Bandera Rd Ste 4, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 331-0610
  3. 3
    Bob Bower, M.D. - Adult Neurology
    66 Gruene Park Dr Ste 205, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 331-0125

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2019
    He was friendly and kind. He took time to answer my questions.
    — Nov 07, 2019
    About Dr. Laurence Bower, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659478303
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Bower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

