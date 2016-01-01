Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306894753
Education & Certifications
- Conn Comb Hand Surg Svc
- Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
