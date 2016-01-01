Overview

Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Brenner works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.