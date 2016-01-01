See All Hand Surgeons in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Brenner works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus
    3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 284-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306894753
    Education & Certifications

    • Conn Comb Hand Surg Svc
    • Hlth Sci Ctr
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brenner works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brenner’s profile.

    Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

