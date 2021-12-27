Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO
Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They completed their residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Cramer works at
Dr. Cramer's Office Locations
Broker Cramer & Swanson Ent PC826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (215) 487-7200
ENT and Allergy Specialists Bryn Mawr825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 415-1100
Ent and Allergy Specialists5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 415-1100
Bryn Mawr Surgery Center LLC135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 400, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 601-9177
Phycare Asc LLC475 Enterprise Dr Ste 100, Royersford, PA 19468 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
They fit me in at the last minute and the whole time I described what had been going on, and the bad luck I’d had with doctors., Dr. Cramer remained super calm and reassured me that those previous Drs. should have helped more. At the very least they should have given me proper medicine and steroids, etc. He supported me, listened to me (have I mentioned how important the listening part is?) and he treated me with such compassion and understanding that even my husband was blown away. Yes, I had my husband there for moral support since the last few doctors had treated me with little to no respect for the pain that I was in. Now, I may not be a complete convert for reviews, but this one certainly had to be shared. I would and will recommend Dr. Cramer and his crew at ENT and Allergy Specialists (Bryn Mawr Location!) to anyone looking for a Dr. they can put their trust in.
About Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1518058338
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
