Dr. Laurence Enderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Enderson, MD
Dr. Laurence Enderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Enderson works at
Dr. Enderson's Office Locations
Sentara Family Medicine Physicians - First Colonial Road Suite 2001080 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 507-8850
Sentara Surgery Specialists2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 512, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about this guy! Excellent doctor, amazing bedside manner. So highly recommend
About Dr. Laurence Enderson, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093752354
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School Of Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enderson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Enderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enderson.
