Dr. Laurence Engelberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Engelberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Engelberg works at
Locations
Medicine- NHPP Pulmonary Medicine at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 102, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurence Engelberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841365822
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Pulmonary Diseases Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Engelberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Engelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Engelberg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Sleep Study, and more.
Dr. Engelberg speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelberg.
