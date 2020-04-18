Overview of Dr. Laurence Ferber, MD

Dr. Laurence Ferber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Ferber works at HCA Florida Ocala Trauma Specialists in Ocala, FL with other offices in Inverness, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.