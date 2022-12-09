Dr. Laurence Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Fine, MD
Dr. Laurence Fine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Hospital Neurology825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 370, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-4956
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fine?
Your experience with Dr. Fine all depends. It all depends if you have an appointment with Dr Jeckel Fine, or Dr Hyde Fine. I’ve been a patient of Dr Fine for about 12 years and found him good sometimes and not so good other times. It’s almost as if I’ve been seeing two different doctors. One appointment he might be all smiles and glitter and the next it’s, yeah, what do you want. With him it’s a a coin toss; just hope you get the good Dr Fine on your appointment day. I like the Good one.
About Dr. Laurence Fine, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396776985
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Ataxia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.