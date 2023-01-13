Dr. Laurence Fitzhenry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzhenry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Fitzhenry, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Fitzhenry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Fitzhenry works at
Locations
Premier Orthopaedic Associates of Southern NJ298 S DELSEA DR, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
On time, direct & clear.
About Dr. Laurence Fitzhenry, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1275745655
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzhenry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzhenry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzhenry works at
Dr. Fitzhenry has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzhenry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzhenry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzhenry.
