Dr. Laurence Fox, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurence Fox, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Fox West Medical101 2nd St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 218-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fox is great! Always on time and considerate
About Dr. Laurence Fox, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1821007410
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
