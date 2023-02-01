Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Deep Blue Med Spa2110 Northern Blvd Ste 210, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 439-5500
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 231-1449Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Vytra Health Plans
Dr.Glickman took me from a 40JJ to a small C or small D. I have retained nipple responsiveness and sensation. The scars were neatly sutured so they are barely visible. I am very impressed and pleased with my results. I no longer experience chronic neck and shoulder pain. When i had questions and concerns he was very responsive to emails and available to meet virtually or in- person quickly to alleviate those concerns. He is extremely good at what he does. 10/10 for Dr. Glickman and his team.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1144289158
- Sunnybrooke Health Science Centre, University Of Toronto
- Nassau County Medical Center & SUNY Stony Brook
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill University
- Hamilton College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glickman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glickman speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.
