Overview

Dr. Laurence Greenspoon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Greenspoon works at Surgical Community Health in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.