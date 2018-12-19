Dr. Laurence Greenwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Greenwood, MD
Dr. Laurence Greenwood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Maryland Wellness LLC4200 Forbes Blvd Ste 104, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 335-3854
Maximum Performance Physical Therapy Inc.14435 CHERRY LANE CT, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 362-0090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I've seen Dr. Greenwood's for 20 years, now so I can honestly say, "they definitely DON'T make 'em like him anymore!"I jokingly tell him all the time that he is NEVER allowed to retire! In an era where psychiatrists care ONLY about The Almighty$, receiving 'kickbacks' from Big Pharma, triple-book patients & have "med check" appts lasting 5 mins or less,be assured that he is NOT about ANY of the above listed. You'll NEVER see a Big Pharma rep in his office...EVER! I'm so blessed to be his pt.
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwood.
