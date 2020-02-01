Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Haber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Haber, MD
Dr. Laurence Haber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Haber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haber's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (718) 470-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Laurence D. Haber M.d. PC1000 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haber?
Dr. Haber takes the time to listen to his patients. It's a pleasure to go to his office because of two of his people. Gabrella and Hillary are fantastic. They are always pleasant and helpful. I was having trouble getting records from another Dr. and they obtained them for me. They are very efficient and make the office visit go well
About Dr. Laurence Haber, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053319475
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Orth Institute Nyu Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haber works at
Dr. Haber has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Vertigo and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.