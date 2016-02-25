Dr. Laurence Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Higgins, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurence Higgins, MD
Dr. Laurence Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Laurence Higgins, MD75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. Laurence Higgins! I just had my shoulder replacement. Dr. Higgins, and staff have been very knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. Before I had my shoulder replacement surgery, anytime I mentioned his name to anyone there and in the waiting room from patients who've already had the surgery and were back to get their other shoulder replaced all had great success and specifically said, They would go to no other surgeon, Dr. Larry Higgins is the best of the best! : )
About Dr. Laurence Higgins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ctr Sports Med/U Pitt
- Hosp Fir Special Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
