Overview of Dr. Laurence Higgins, MD

Dr. Laurence Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at BWH Orthopedic/Arthritis Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.