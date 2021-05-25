See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Buffalo Grove, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Laurence Jacobs, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (115)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurence Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs works at Fertility Centers of Illinois in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Grove Clinic
    135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 195, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 215-8899
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Hoffman Estates Clinic
    2260 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 843-1510
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laurence Jacobs, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922141522
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

