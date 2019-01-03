See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD

Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Kaye works at Camp Lowell Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD
5.0 (192)
View Profile
Dr. Alma Murphy, MD
Dr. Alma Murphy, MD
4.9 (301)
View Profile
Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD
Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD
4.5 (29)
View Profile

Dr. Kaye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Camp Lowell Surgery Center
    4709 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 618-6058

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaye?

    Jan 03, 2019
    I just had cataract surgery on both eyes done by Dr. Kaye. I would highly recommend him. He is very professional and has a nice manner about him. He makes a patient feel at ease from the time you come in for your first appointment until he has completed your surgery and follow-up.
    Patricia Egbert in Tucson, AZ — Jan 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaye to family and friends

    Dr. Kaye's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaye

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD.

    About Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598865289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaye works at Camp Lowell Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kaye’s profile.

    Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.