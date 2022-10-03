See All Neurologists in Fenton, MO
Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD

Neurology
4.1 (55)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD

Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Pike County Memorial Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Kinsella works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO with other offices in Richmond Heights, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinsella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1055 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 496-3900
  2. 2
    St. Louis General Surgery
    1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-4773

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pike County Memorial Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Vertigo
Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 03, 2022
    I am seeing him for a vaccine injury. He ordered all the right tests. I was diagnosed with MCAS. I usually hate going to doctors, but it was actually a pleasure. He’s funny and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
    Lynn Durbin — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770591646
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    • St Johns Mercy Medical Center
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
