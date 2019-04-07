See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (29)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD

Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons

Dr. Kirwan works at Laurence Kirwan MD, FRCS, FACS in New York, NY with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirwan's Office Locations

    Laurence A. Kirwan, MD, FRCS, FACS
    30 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 (212) 838-8844
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    David Kelly, LCSW
    10 Mott Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850 (212) 838-8844
    Laurence Kirwan MD, FRCS, FACS
    148 East Ave Ste 2A, Norwalk, CT 06851 (203) 924-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487796777
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American College Of Surgeons
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado - Hand Surgery
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kirwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kirwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirwan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

