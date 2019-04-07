Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD
Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Kirwan works at
Dr. Kirwan's Office Locations
-
1
Laurence A. Kirwan, MD, FRCS, FACS30 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 838-8844MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
David Kelly, LCSW10 Mott Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (212) 838-8844
-
3
Laurence Kirwan MD, FRCS, FACS148 East Ave Ste 2A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 924-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirwan?
Both he and his staff are professional, punctual, easy to talk to and the Dr's work is second to none
About Dr. Laurence Kirwan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1487796777
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado - Hand Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirwan works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.