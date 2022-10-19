Overview of Dr. Laurence Levine, MD

Dr. Laurence Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Urology Specialists, S.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.