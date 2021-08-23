Dr. Laurence Mermelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mermelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Mermelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Mermelstein, MD
Dr. Laurence Mermelstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Mermelstein works at
Dr. Mermelstein's Office Locations
-
1
Huntington Hospital270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (844) 727-5795
-
2
Long Island Spine Specialists887 Old Country Rd Ste D, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 462-2225
-
3
Garden City Office877 Stewart Ave Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (631) 462-2225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Long Island Spine Specialists400 Montauk Hwy Ste 102, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 462-2225
-
5
West Hempstead Office565 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead, NY 11552 Directions (631) 462-2225
-
6
Long Island Spine Specialists, P.C.763 Larkfield Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mermelstein?
Dr. Mermelstein is an excellent surgeon that takes the time to explain the procedure he will be doing and answer any questions you have. He performed lumbar laminectomy and fusion on me in 2010 and a ACDF in 2021. I am very happy with the results of both surgeries. The staff at Long Island Spine Specialists are very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Laurence Mermelstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1326062332
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mermelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mermelstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mermelstein works at
Dr. Mermelstein has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mermelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mermelstein speaks French and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mermelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mermelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mermelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.