Dr. Laurence Mermelstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Mermelstein works at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Garden City, NY, West Islip, NY, West Hempstead, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.