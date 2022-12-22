Overview

Dr. Laurence Neufeld, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Neufeld works at Florida Hospital Physicians Group-Carrollwood Medical Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.