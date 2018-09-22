Overview of Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD

Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Pearl works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.