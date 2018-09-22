Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD
Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl's Office Locations
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Victoria T Tran MD Inc8907 Warner Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 842-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearl is a wonderful surgeon and I would highly recommend you go to him. My brother had two severe hernia tears and was unable to walk due to the pain and damage of waiting too long to have this surgery. The surgery was about three hours to repair the damage. I was dreading the recovering. The surgery went perfectly, he felt like his old self immediately after the surgery. Never needed any pain medication and healed quickly. The office staff was pleasant and friendly. Thank you Dr. Pearl.
About Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386618841
Education & Certifications
- Or Hlth Sci Univ
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.