Dr. Laurence Rosenfield, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tyler, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000
East Texas Family Support Clinic1305 Doctors Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 533-0699
- 3 3728 Southpark Dr Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 525-9397
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
So far, so good. I just started as a chronic pain patient. Have read all of the above and will keep ya'll posted.
- Anesthesiology
- English
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Rosenfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.