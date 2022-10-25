Overview of Dr. Laurence Ross, MD

Dr. Laurence Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Ross works at Finney Trimble Surgical Assoc in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.