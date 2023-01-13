Dr. Laurence Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Rubin, MD
Dr. Laurence Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
SightMD NY Bethpage4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-4030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was very pleased with my eye examination. I was taken on time and there was no waiting in between tests. I had one test right after the other. Dr. Rubin gave me a thorough eye exam. Everyone I dealt with from the women at the front deskto, the technician for the tests and Dr Rubin and his assistant were excellent. Also I love the new renovations done .
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.