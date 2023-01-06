Overview of Dr. Laurence Saben, MD

Dr. Laurence Saben, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Saben works at Laurence R Saben MD in El Cajon, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.