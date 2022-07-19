Overview

Dr. Laurence Sands, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Sands works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.