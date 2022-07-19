Dr. Laurence Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Sands, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Sands, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Sands works at
Locations
1
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
2
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sands?
We were extremely lucky and fortunate to have found Dr. Laurence Sands through my sister's friend, whose sister works for the University of Miami. We wanted the absolute best for our mother and Dr. Sands is that…. The absolute best as he is highly regarded by other doctors. During the initial consult, I knew my mom would receive the best possible care. Dr. Sands spent time with us and explained everything in great detail. He is compassionate, kind, caring and a wonderful surgeon. Dr. Sands performed a rather delicate surgery on our mother and literally saved her life. While in the hospital Dr. Sands and the team he assembled for my mom's care saw her every day. Dr. Sands obviously wanted the best for our mom. My mom even referred to Dr. Sands and his team as "The Dream Team". When we had a follow up visit a month after my mom's surgery Dr. Sands could not believe how great my mother looked. He was so pleased that he wanted to take a picture with her. We still do follow up visits.
About Dr. Laurence Sands, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1609832922
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin FL
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sands accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sands works at
Dr. Sands has seen patients for Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.