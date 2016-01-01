Dr. Laurence Saul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Saul, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Saul, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Saul works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown291 Broadway Rm 1505, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 327-0753
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saul?
About Dr. Laurence Saul, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821146515
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital, Payne Whitney Clinic
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Clark University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saul works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.