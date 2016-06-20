See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Laurence Shields, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laurence Shields, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shields works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorionic Villus Sampling
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Disorders
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Placenta Disorders Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rh Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 20, 2016
    I have had dr shields as my dr for both pregnancies and he is an amazing dr, would use him again
    Marykate in Santa Maria, CA — Jun 20, 2016
    About Dr. Laurence Shields, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1295741668
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, San Diego
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    • Bexar Co Hosp|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center
    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shields works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shields’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

