Dr. Laurence Spier, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Spier works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.