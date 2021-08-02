Dr. Laurence Spier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Spier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Spier, MD
Dr. Laurence Spier, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Spier works at
Dr. Spier's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-4400
-
2
Thoracic Surgery450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 773-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spier?
Dr. Spier is wonderful and explains everything in detail and is very thorough, he is professional and he is truly concerned about your well being. I would recommend him in a heartbeat. His office staff, nurses and assistants are also very professional, caring and truly concerned about your well being.
About Dr. Laurence Spier, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043289218
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Dickinson College Carlisle Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spier works at
Dr. Spier has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Spier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.