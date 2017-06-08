Dr. Laurence Stawick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stawick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Stawick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurence Stawick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
1
Providence Park Hospital47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 380-6625
2
Kha H. Ngo D.o. P.l.l.c.26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 350, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4110
3
Laurence E Stawick MD PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 703, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stawick and his staff have been nothing short of amazing. He personally reaches out to his patients in a more then timely manner. I've never received such good care by a physician and he's seems to genuinely care about his patients well being. He looks into all possibilities and rules them out one by one and takes the time to explain and give real understanding. I trust him with my health and could not have asked for a better experience during a very difficult time.
About Dr. Laurence Stawick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1710953914
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Med Center
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
