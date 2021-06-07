Dr. Laurence Susini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Susini, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurence Susini, MD
Dr. Laurence Susini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Dr. Susini works at
Dr. Susini's Office Locations
-
1
Sierra Vista Medical Group5750 E Highway 90 Ste 200, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 263-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Susini?
I was very hesitant on getting a total knee replacement, but Dr. Susini explained the surgery and I only agreed because of his expertise, and his choices in appliances and means of anesthetics. He was always on time, thorough, friendly, and assuring. I would definitely choose him again.
About Dr. Laurence Susini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588603179
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Susini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susini works at
Dr. Susini has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Susini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Susini speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Susini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.