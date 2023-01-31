Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD
Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Tokaz's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5197Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tokaz has been my doctor since 1993 when I was diagnosed with CML. From the beginning I researched by diagnoses and treatment plan. Dr Tokaz has always be willing to discuss treatment as deeply as I want. I have always been quite impressed with the depth of his understanding and quality of his recommendations. I feel that he says quite up-to-date on my disease and provides me with the best advice possible.
About Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1124060256
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Tokaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.