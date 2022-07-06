Dr. Larry Ulrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Ulrey, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Ulrey, MD
Dr. Larry Ulrey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Ulrey works at
Dr. Ulrey's Office Locations
-
1
Larry A Ulrey MD P C.44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 250, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 879-7641
-
2
Mobility Plus Rehab Services6905 Rochester Rd Ste C, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 879-8441
-
3
William Beaumont Hospital44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 898-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulrey?
In 2019, I had knee replacement surgery with Dr. Ulrey. The doctor, troy beaumont, and the office staff were excellent. I would highly recommend Dr. Ulrey.
About Dr. Larry Ulrey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1619959780
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulrey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulrey works at
Dr. Ulrey has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.