Dr. Laurence Weider, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurence Weider, MD
Dr. Laurence Weider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Weider works at
Dr. Weider's Office Locations
Weider Plastic Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste B145, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Weider did an awesome jobs with my breast. I had a breast lift & implants. He’s very easy talk to. His office manager Kimber is also a sweetheart too. They both worked with me on what was the best look based on my body frame. My husband also went to him 4 years ago for liposuction and received the same outstanding care. I highly recommend Dr. Weider and his staff for any cosmetic surgery. Very smooth process from start to finish. Thanks again!
About Dr. Laurence Weider, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.