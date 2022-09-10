Overview of Dr. Laurence Weider, MD

Dr. Laurence Weider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Weider works at Weider Plastic Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.