Dr. Laurence Yee, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurence Yee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.

Dr. Yee works at San Francisco Surgical Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Francisco Surgical Medial Group
    3838 California St Rm 616, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chinese Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 07, 2019
    He’s an excellent doctor. He listens to you and seems to care.
    Gerry Ashley in San Francisco , CA — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. Laurence Yee, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053314989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yee works at San Francisco Surgical Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yee’s profile.

    Dr. Yee has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

