Dr. Laurence Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurence Young, MD
Dr. Laurence Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Surgical Care Group87 McGregor St Ste 3100, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 627-1887
Bedford Women's Care Associates160 S River Rd Ste 100, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 665-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Multiple visits, multiple surgeries over the last 2 years. Excellent surgeon, he takes the time to explain what is happening and what are my options. Great follow up post surgery. Office staff are top notch as are the surgical nurses.
About Dr. Laurence Young, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1588722177
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.