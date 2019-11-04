Dr. Brard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurent Brard, MD
Dr. Laurent Brard, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Siu Physicians & Surgeons315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
- 2 415 N 9th St Bldg 430, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Best OB/GYN Oncologist surgeon you could ever hope for when a loved one is going through a major cancer surgery. We feel so blessed that Dr Brard cared for our 40 year old daughter last June when we were just devastated with her medical needs. He always has words of comfort when I (mom) has so many concerns and worries. His bedside manner is superb! He expects nothing but the best care for his patients! I’m so thankful God put this man in our lives when we needed him most. My daughter recovered beautifully from surgery and is now finished with chemo #4 out of 6..without Dr. Brard we may not even be where we are today without him. We’re forever grateful! BTW: Our daughter loves and adores Dr. Brard too! She totally trusts him with her health care!
- Oncology
- English
Dr. Brard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brard has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.