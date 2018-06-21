See All Pediatricians in Norwich, CT
Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD

Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Galan works at Laurentiu P Galan MD LLC in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laurentiu Galan, MD LLC
    36 Lafayette St, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 885-0666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Cough
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Cough
Joint Pain

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1780680884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galan works at Laurentiu P Galan MD LLC in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Galan’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Galan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

