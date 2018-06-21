Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD
Dr. Laurentiu Galan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Laurentiu Galan, MD LLC36 Lafayette St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 885-0666
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Galan is an excellent pediatrician. He takes his time and really knows his patients. His PA Becky is wonderful as well.
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780680884
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Galan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galan speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Galan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galan.
