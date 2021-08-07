Dr. Lauresha Hysa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hysa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauresha Hysa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauresha Hysa, MD
Dr. Lauresha Hysa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Resident & Chief Resident, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Hysa works at
Dr. Hysa's Office Locations
Baptist Health Primary Care8903 Glades Rd Ste K1A, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (844) 946-9362Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable, and very nice.
About Dr. Lauresha Hysa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Albanian and Italian
- 1265462329
Education & Certifications
- Resident & Chief Resident, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hysa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hysa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hysa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hysa works at
Dr. Hysa speaks Albanian and Italian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hysa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hysa.
