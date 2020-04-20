See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Pewaukee, WI
Dr. Lauri Green, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lauri Green, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Pewaukee, WI
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauri Green, MD

Dr. Lauri Green, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Green works at Lauri Green MDSC in Pewaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lauri Green M.d. Sc
    1177 Quail Ct Ste 101, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 695-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Green?

Apr 20, 2020
My son has been going to Dr. Green for many years. Prior to seeing Dr Green he had seen many other therapists. He was a mess by the time we got to her. She helped him in so many ways. As he grew older he left Dr Green thinking he could handle life without her because he thought she only treated kids. He again tried different drs. and once again his life became unmanageable. He's back seeing Dr. Green and slowly once again turning his life around. She even calls around to find the best price for a prescription for you if you don't have insurance. I have sent many friends to her and they have all been very happy with the results.
A Grateful Parent and Patient — Apr 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lauri Green, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lauri Green, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Green to family and friends

Dr. Green's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Green

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lauri Green, MD.

About Dr. Lauri Green, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922045970
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lauri Green, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.